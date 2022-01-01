Angela Bassett to make crossover appearance in 9-1-1 spin-off Lone Star

Angela Bassett's 9-1-1 character will make a brief crossover appearance in the show's spin-off series Lone Star on 21 March.

Angela's character, Sergeant Athena Grant, will appear back-to-back in both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star when they return from the mid-season hiatus on Monday.

Showrunner Tim Minear told Variety that they came up with a "SWAT-ing" storyline in order to bring the Los Angeles-based 9-1-1 team and the Texas-based Lone Star team together.

"There's a thing called SWAT-ing, where somebody calls 9-1-1, and they send the police or usually a SWAT team to a house," he said. "It's a malicious prank, and gamers do it to each other. In California, people have died in these raids. So I always thought that would be a fun way to do a crossover because usually it's cross-state. So we have a story on Lone Star where there is a SWAT-ing incident and somebody is killed, and Carlos (Rafael Silva) and Grace (Sierra McClain) feel personally affronted because they were used as weapons. They are trying to figure out where the SWAT-ing call came from, and they trace it to Los Angeles."

The Black Panther actress has played Sergeant Athena Grant since 9-1-1 premiered in 2018. Lone Star, which debuted in 2020, stars Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.