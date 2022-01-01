Norman Reedus injured on set of The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus was injured on the set of The Walking Dead last week.

After rumours swirled on social media that the actor had to postpone filming following an accident, his spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Reedus had suffered a concussion while shooting one of the final episodes of the AMC series in Georgia.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set," Jeffrey Chassen told Deadline. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

Chassen didn't clarify how exactly Reedus was hurt, and whether his upcoming scenes will need to be rescheduled.

Previously, the 53-year-old injured his arm while shooting an episode for the fifth season of The Walking Dead in 2015, and also sustained a head injury in a car crash back in 2005.