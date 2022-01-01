Will Smith considers The Pursuit of Happyness 'best movie he ever made'

Will Smith is surprised his 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness didn't get the same level of awards season recognition as King Richard.



In an interview with The Blast at the National Board of Review gala on Tuesday, the actor admitted he expected The Pursuit of Happyness, which he starred in alongside his son Jaden, to receive a raft of awards nominations but it only received one - for Best Actor.



"I thought Pursuit of Happyness was the best movie I ever made," he shared. "The reaction that King Richard is getting is what I thought Pursuit of Happyness was going to get but something happened with this film that is very unique. I've never experienced this blanket level of appreciation for a movie."



The 53-year-old is currently nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for the third time for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams in King Richard. The film is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.



Will is widely expected to take home the Best Actor Academy Award later this month, as he is currently on a winning streak. Across the past four weeks, he has won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, BAFTA Film Award, Critics Choice Award and National Board of Review prize for the role.



The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles on 27 March.