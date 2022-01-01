Brian Cox, Edie Falco for horror comedy

Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris and Edie Falco are to star in 'The Parenting'.

The four TV stars are set to start filming the poltergeist comedy for HBO Max later this month in Massachusetts under the eye of director Craig Johnson, who is best known for his work on 2014's 'The Skeleton Twins'.

Kent Sublette has written a script about young gay couple Graham and Josh, who host a meet-the-parents weekend at a cosy rental property in the countryside, only for the group to discover their temporary abode is already occupied by a 400-year-old evil entity.

'Succession' actor Brian and 'Nurse Jackie' star Edie will play one couple, while 'Friends' actress Lisa will be partnered with 'Breaking Bad' veteran Dean.

The movie is being produced by Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content.

Meanwhile, Brian recently joked about failing to land a role in the 'Harry Potter' franchise alongside a number of his famous friends, but insisted Brendan Gleeson did a "much better" job of playing Mad-Eye Moody than he would have done had he got the part.

He said: "I think someone had a burning cross held up for me not to be in 'Harry Potter', because all my pals were in it.

"I think the part I might have played was the one that Brendan Gleeson got, Mad-Eye Moody, but Brendan was more in fashion than I was at that point, and that’s very much the way of the world in my business, so he got it.

"Also, he’s much better than I would have been."

Meanwhile, the 'Succession' star also revealed he has no regrets about turning down the role of Governor Swann in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.

He explained: “It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film it was the most thankless, plus I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done."