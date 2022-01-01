Gabrielle Union criticises Disney bosses over response to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Gabrielle Union has blasted Disney executives over their response to Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill.

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of Disney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Being Mary Jane actress expressed her dismay at how leaders at The Walt Disney Company, including chief executive officer Bob Chapek, reacted to the proposed legislation.

"Somebody asked me, 'Are you disappointed?' I'm disappointed when my order isn't right at (fast-food restaurant) In-N-Out. I don't even think that's a word that you could use for something like this, where children's lives are literally hanging in the balance," she told Variety. "We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period. The damage is done."

Formally known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, the text of the legislation prepared by politicians from the Republican-controlled state seeks to limit discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. It also notes that parents "may bring an action against a school district to obtain a declaratory judgment".

Critics fear that if the bill, labelled as "Don't Say Gay" by LGBTQIA+ campaigners, is signed into law in July it could lead to a ban on discussions with students about the history and oppression of gay people.

"There are so many states that are following suit (with Florida's legislation), because there is no pushback, because no one in positions of power (or) corporations are taking a hard stance," the star, whose 14-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade is transgender, continued. "Let's look who's donating to what and let's call people out... I think a lot of people like to confuse accountability and consequences for cancel culture. And as long as you have a microphone and a stage that's not cancel culture, honey... We have to campaign and fund for those people who stand for all of us."

After facing criticism over the issue, Chapek issued a statement earlier this month in which he claimed Disney would pause all political donations within Florida and offered an apology to staff members. Yet, a group of Disney employees have insisted the executive hasn't taken his stance far enough, and they are now planning to stage a series of walkouts in response.

Cheaper by the Dozen, also starring Zach Braff, premieres on Friday.