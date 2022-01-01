Andrew Garfield doesn't expect to win Oscar for Best Actor

Andrew Garfield plans to sit back and enjoy the Academy Awards because he doesn't expect to win the Best Actor prize.



The British actor is nominated for the accolade for Tick, Tick... Boom! alongside Will Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, and Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog.



Andrew was asked during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night if he has prepared an acceptance speech, and he suggested it wasn't necessary as he's unlikely to take home the statuette.



"You can feel where the energy is going, even before the awards," he explained. "So, when I was nominated for a Tony, I was really worried - you can look at a betting website (and it says), 'Andrew's odds-on favourite to win the f**king Tony,' and you're like, 'Oh, I better prepare a speech, I have to speak in front of all the people I admire.' But with this one, I've looked at the betting website and I'm not odds-on favourite so I feel I just get to enjoy my night and I get to applaud who I believe will win - I won't say their name but I think we all know who I'm talking about."



Andrew, who won the Tony in 2018 for Angels in America, was then pressed for his guess.



He replied, "I think there's an energy. Anyway, I don't want to jinx anything for anyone. If I say it, that person may not win, it'll be a big (thing), who knows what will happen? Maybe I'll have to go up!.. Maybe I'm doing some weird reverse witching right now."



Will is currently the favourite to win Best Actor at the Oscars as he has scooped the prize during all major awards shows so far. The ceremony takes place on 27 March.