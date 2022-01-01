Daniel Radcliffe rules out Harry Potter return

Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in starring in a 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' movie.

The 32-year-old actor shot to fame playing the titular boy wizard in the film series based on J.K. Rowling's popular book series and although Chris Columbus - who helmed the first two movies in the saga - recently admitted he'd love to direct the star in an adaptation of the hit stage show, in which the original characters are now adults, it isn't something Daniel is keen to do.

He told the New York Times newspaper: "This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore.

"I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of 'Potter' OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."

However, the 'Lost City' actor won't rule out the idea completely but fans would have to wait a very long time to see him as Harry again.

He said: "I’m never going to say never, but the 'Star Wars' guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now."

Meanwhile, Daniel admitted he's had to film one of his "weirdest" ever scenes for upcoming biopic 'Weird: the Al Yankovic Story', in which he plays parody musician Weird Al.

He said: "I did one shot the other day and Al walked up to me afterward and was like, 'Is that the weirdest thing you've ever had to do?'

"I was like, 'It's top two, with the only other one being Paul Dano riding me like a Jet Ski at the beginning of 'Swiss Army Man'.' "