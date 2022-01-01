Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reach $30 million fundraising goal for Ukraine appeal

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have surpassed their fundraising goal of $30 million (£22.8 million) for Ukrainian refugees.

The couple, which launched the GoFundMe campaign earlier this month, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the achievement.

"We just want to say that we hit our goal," the Bad Moms actress said. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support. And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

"Our work is not done," added Kutcher. "We're going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact for those in need."

The fundraiser remains open and they encouraged people to continue donating, explaining that funds "have already" and will continue to be given to Flexport.org, which is organising shipments of relief supplies, and Airbnb, which is providing free, short-term housing to those displaced by the conflict.

The Two and a Half Man actor vowed that they would "treat every dollar as if it's being donated out of our pocket — with respect and honour for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximised for a positive outcome for others."

Kunis concluded their video message by thanking donors once again and encouraging them to keep donating, saying, "This is just the beginning to a very, very, very long journey."

The couple originally matched donations up to $3 million (£2.3 million).

The GoFundMe campaign has currently raised $34 million (£25.8 million).