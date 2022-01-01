Pete Davidson no longer going into space

Pete Davidson will no longer be onboard Blue Origin's next space flight.

Earlier this week, representatives for Jeff Bezos' private space travel company announced the Saturday Night Live comedian would be joining the next flight on 23 March.

However, on Thursday night, Blue Origin reps announced that the date of the next mission has been delayed until 29 March and Davidson can no longer participate. A reason has not yet been disclosed.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission," the tweet reads. "We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

The rest of the crew includes Party America CEO Marty Allen; philanthropist and property mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle; University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and Dr. George Nield, President of Commercial Space Technologies.

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to join a Blue Origin trip following Star Trek actor William Shatner and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan.

The excursion will be the fourth human flight launched by Blue Origin and its 20th overall.