Same-sex kiss restored in Pixar's Lightyear

A same-sex kiss has been restored in Pixar's 'Lightyear' following outcry from the company's LGBTQ employees and allies.

The upcoming movie - which stars Chris Evans as the real-life inspiration for 'Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear - features a female character Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) who is in a relationship with another woman.

Variety reports that a kiss between the two characters had been cut from the movie but after Pixar employees' recent statement to Walt Disney Company leadership claiming that Disney executives had censored "overtly gay affection" in its films, the kiss has been restored.

Meanwhile, Chris previously shared his joy at signing on to voice Buzz Lightyear in the movie.

He tweeted: "I don't even have words.

"And just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

The movie will be "the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear" and "an action film" unlike anything Pixar has ever done before, with Pixar creative chief Pete Docter promising "a new twist to an iconic character".