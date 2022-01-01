Lily James 'so excited' to watch Pamela Anderson's documentary

Lily James is looking forward to watching Pamela Anderson's upcoming documentary.

Earlier this month, the Baywatch actress announced that she has teamed up with producers at Netflix to tell the "real story" of her life.

During a promotional event for the TV miniseries Pam & Tommy, in which Lily plays Pamela, the British star explained that she is "so excited" to view the project.

"I'm just so excited to watch it and so happy for her. I think it will be incredible to watch it and (see her story) in her own words," she commented in an interview for Extra.

Pamela didn't have any input in the Hulu show, which chronicled the TV icon's marriage to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and the period in which their unauthorised sex tape was made public in the mid-'90s.

Yet, Lily remains thrilled with the final result.

"I think the scripts are so beautifully written and all our different directors executed them so well. There's this huge growth and change throughout the series, and by the end, it (concludes) in a totally different place to where it started," the 32-year-old continued.

A potential release date for Pamela's documentary has not yet been announced.