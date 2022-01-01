Amy Schumer's mother was 'really cool' about personal nature of Life & Beth

Amy Schumer's mother Sandra was "really cool" about how their complicated relationship is depicted in the new TV show Life & Beth.



In the comedy-drama series, the Trainwreck star plays Beth, who returns home and has to deal with the pain of her upbringing in ways that she'd never accepted or confronted before. The show, which Amy pitched and wrote, explores her messy relationship with her mum, who left Amy's father Gordon for the then-married father of her best friend when the actress was a pre-teen.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Inside Amy Schumer star explained that she ran every script past her mum and they watched the whole show together.



"My mom was really destructive and did really harmful stuff, and also I felt so special and loved growing up," she said. "And she's been really f**king cool about all of it. She's like, 'I'm 73, I own my mistakes,' and that's the thing: My mom is insanely flawed and I also love her an insane amount."



The love story in the show also parallels Amy's with her now-husband, farmer and chef Chris Fischer, who is the inspiration for Michael Cera's character John. Chris read several drafts of the pilot episode and spent time with the Superbad star so he could study his behaviour. He also supervised on set to make sure all the food and farming elements were accurate.



"It was also really important to her not to make it a parody of a farmers' market and this world, which were big parts of my life," the chef told the publication.



Life & Beth is available on Hulu in the U.S. now.