Andrew Garfield has a 'secret' Twitter account

Andrew Garfield has confessed to having a "secret" Twitter account.

During an interview with Kara Swisher for the Sway podcast, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor revealed that he has steered clear from all social media since appearing as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 drama The Social Network, but does "creep" on Twitter from time to time.

"I have a secret Twitter account just to kind of creep around and watch people. And it's my main source of news with following people that I respect and admire. But no, I don't do social media. I mean, I remember during The Social Network and then into Spider-Man, I was in my mid-20s," he shared. "And I still felt too vulnerable to be on social media. I knew that if I wanted to have the life of privacy and protection and freedom and wholeness, I knew that I wasn't going to be able to be exposed to all of the faceless, voiceless, nameless people on social media."

Andrew went on to note that he believes it is important for actors to have a sense of mystery surrounding their personal lives.

"I think it's because I give just what I feel comfortable giving. And it's authentic. It's me. But there's parts of me that are mine and that I want - need to protect. And I am very, very happy with that. I'm happy that I got given that early social network experience. Because it kind of scared the s**t out of me, to be frank," the 38-year-old continued.