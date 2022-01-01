Norman Reedus 'getting better' after accident on set of The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus is set to return to work after suffering an injury on the set of The Walking Dead earlier this month.



Last week, a representative for the actor confirmed he had suffered a concussion while shooting one of the final episodes of the AMC series in Georgia.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, Norman thanked fans for their support.



"Thank u for the nice thoughts it's been a week. or two. I was in an accident," the 53-year-old wrote. "But getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me (sic)."



Norman also apologised for missing an event he was scheduled to attend in Atlanta recently.



Season 11 of The Walking Dead is airing now, and once complete, Norman is set to star in a spinoff series centring on his character Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier.



The new show is scheduled to drop in 2023.