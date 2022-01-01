Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall replaces Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as National Theatre patron

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has replaced Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as the National Theatre patron.

In a statement issued on Friday, a representative for Clarence House revealed that Queen Elizabeth II had appointed the royal - who is married to Prince Charles - to the role.

"Today it has been announced that The Duchess of Cornwall, a long-standing supporter for the arts and a devoted fan of theatre, is the new Royal Patron of the @NationalTheatre," the spokesperson commented. "The National Theatre's mission is to make world-class theatre, for everyone. Through sharing stories with audiences both on stage and virtually, it strives to be accessible, inclusive and sustainable."

The patronage was handed to Meghan by The Queen in 2019.

This marks the first time one of the 40-year-old's former roles has been reallocated to another member of the royal family.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry revealed their plans to step back as working royals in early 2020.