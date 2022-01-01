Stacey Abrams makes surprise cameo on Star Trek: Discovery

Stacey Abrams has made a surprise appearance on TV show Star Trek: Discovery.

In the last few scenes of the season four finale, which aired in the U.S. last Thursday, fans were shown a meeting between delegates of the Federation including the President of United Earth.

According to Deadline, Madame President was then revealed to be Abrams, who is seen wearing a cape.

The 48-year-old, who is currently running for Governor in Georgia, uttered the monumental line: "United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation - and nothing could make me happier than to say those words."

"As we got about halfway into breaking the season, we realised we'd need someone to bring that moment to life, an Earth President to say those words - that Earth wanted to rejoin - and honestly, there's no one better for that than Stacey," executive producer and showrunner Michelle Paradise commented to the outlet, while Sonequa Martin-Green added: "I'm still floored when I think about Stacey gracing us with her presence in our season four finale... She's a legend in the making and a civil hero, and she was an absolute delight to work with."