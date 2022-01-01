Steven Spielberg won't make another musical

Steven Spielberg is done with directing musicals.

According to reporters at Variety, the Oscar-winning director declared during an appearance at the PGA Awards Breakfast on Saturday that he won't helm another musical following the release of his adaptation of West Side Story, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, last year.

However, he indicated that he is happy to serve as a producer on similar projects.

Spielberg is currently co-producing a musical adaptation of The Color Purple with Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks.

And when asked how producers can successfully enter the industry, Spielberg insisted the "smartest thing" is to hire women.

"Always have and always will. I believe in the power of the producer. You're not just the leaders. You are therapists. I rely on someone stronger than me to produce," he added.