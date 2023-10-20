Denis Villeneuve keeps tight-lipped on Florence Pugh Dune 2 rumour

Denis Villeneuve refused to confirm if it's true Florence Pugh is joining the cast of 'Dune: Part Two'.

The director played coy and insisted "there's been rumours" about the 'Black Widow' star, 26, taking on the role of Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, who is yet to be cast, in the second half of the Oscar-nominated adaptation of the cult sci-fi classic.

However, he teased in an interview with Deadline: "It's going to be another beautiful journey in the desert again.

"It's the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen.

"It's Paul's journey against the enemy ... It's a movie that will be more cinematic."

There have also been talks of Austin Butler being eyed to play Feyd-Rautha.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor, 30, is said to be in negotiations to play the sadistic younger nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who is the arch-nemesis of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

Sting played Feyd-Rautha in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic novel of the same name.

'Dune: Part 2' will see Timothee, Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) and Zendaya (Chani) all reprising their roles, and Denis recently admitted it will be "more challenging" than the first film.

He said: "I will say it is mostly designed. The thing that helps us right now is that it's the first time I've revisited a universe. So I'm working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like.

"The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic."

'Dune' has earned 10 Oscar nominations at the upcoming ceremony on March 27.

Production is due to commence later this year, with the flick slated for release on October 20, 2023.