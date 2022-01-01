Bonnie Wright marries boyfriend Andrew Lococo

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announced on Sunday that she was married to her boyfriend Andrew Lococo.

The British actress, who is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, revealed the news by posting close-up video footage of her hand resting on Andrew's, with them both wearing gold wedding bands.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of my life (blue heart emoji) thanks to my husband!!"

The 31-year-old's followers rushed to congratulate Bonnie on her marriage news, with Tom Felton writing, "Congratulations B" and James Phelps, who played her on-screen brother Fred Weasley, posting two celebration emojis.

Bonnie went public with her relationship with Andrew on Instagram in September 2020. In a YouTube video posted on her Go Gently channel last month, she revealed she had moved from Los Angeles to live with him in San Diego.

"Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place," she shared. "This is Andrew's house, which is now our house... He has lived here for 10 years (and it) has a beautiful garden. He's looked after it very well."

The actress was previously engaged to her Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower for a year until June 2012.