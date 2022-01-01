Kylie Jenner shares unseen footage of pregnancy with son Wolf

Kylie Jenner has shared unseen footage of her pregnancy journey with her son Wolf.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on 2 February, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter Stormi.

On Monday, Kylie uploaded a video titled To Our Son to her YouTube page, with the almost 10-minute clip beginning with her displaying a positive pregnancy test and revealing the happy news to Travis.

The make-up mogul went on to document an ultrasound appointment, various photoshoots, and her baby shower late last year.

Interspersed with the footage was clips of Kylie's famous siblings offering her congratulatory messages.

"I just want you to know we love you so much, we've got you for life, we're family for life. I pray you love the family you are born into because we're very special. We love you and we can't wait to meet you," said Kim Kardashian, while Kendall Jenner continued: "Ky you inspire me so much with being a mum. I'm not a mum yet myself and I look up to you so much with how you raise Stormi and how you're going to raise your new baby. I'm so excited and I already love the baby so much."

Elsewhere, Khloe Kardashian joked that she is "everyone's favourite aunt".

The video concluded with footage showing the 24-year-old in labour in a hospital bed with Travis, 30, and her mother Kris Jenner by her side.

The screen then cut to black, though Kylie and Travis's voices could be heard in the moments that they welcomed their little boy into the world.