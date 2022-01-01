Kylie Jenner craved red meat during pregnancy with son

Kylie Jenner craved red meat and baked potatoes while pregnant with her son Wolf.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on 2 February, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter Stormi.

On Monday, Kylie uploaded a video titled To Our Son to her YouTube page, and at one point in the clip, is seen serving herself at the buffet of her baby shower late last year.

"It looks like a lot but this time, I thought about it. Two types of pasta, chicken. I didn't fit everything on one plate, so I got steak on the side," she explained of her food choices. "My pregnancy craving is steak, red meat, for lunch and dinner and a baked potato. It's my diet. It's a lot of meat!"

Kylie was also filmed picking up a cupcake and doughnut at the event.

Elsewhere in the footage, the make-up mogul's friends and family offered her congratulatory messages, including her mum Kris Jenner.

"To my new grandchild, who I cannot wait for you to get here. I think about you every day and I'm just really excited to meet you and to welcome you to the family," she gushed. "I love you already. You're coming into the most amazing family, lots of cousins, you're going to have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family."