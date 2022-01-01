Chrissy Teigen completes latest round of IVF

Chrissy Teigen has "finished" the latest round in her in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey.

The TV personality revealed in February that she was undergoing the treatment in a bid to expand her family with husband John Legend, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend, she shared her part was complete.

"Everything is good. I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," she said at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Saturday.

The 36-year-old announced she was in the process of IVF last month and asked her followers to stop asking her if she was pregnant.

"I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote. "I honestly don't mind the shots...they make me feel like a doctor/chemist...but the bloating is a b**ch."

She added, "I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

Chrissy promised her followers that should she be pregnant, she would "be the one to tell you".

After revealing she had begun her IVF journey, Chrissy documented the process of giving herself an IVF injection.

Chrissy and John are parents to daughter Luna, five, and three-year-old son Miles. However, the star suffered a devastating stillbirth in September 2020, a few months after she announced she was pregnant with her third child, a boy they planned to name Jack.