Dylan O'Brien gets 'really nervous' at auditions

Dylan O'Brien gets "really nervous" going to auditions.

The 30-year-old actor is known for his leading role of Thomas in science fiction film trilogy 'Maze Runner' and is now starring alongside Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutch in crime drama 'The Outfit' but admitted that he still feels anxious when trying out for roles.

He said: "I get really nervous, going into rooms to audition. When you have to go to the casting, and the director and producers are there and there’s a couch of people, there’s something really triggering about that whole process. I don’t know a single person who’s comfortable with that process. You’re insane, if you are! It's not normal!"

The former 'Teen Wolf' star went on to explain that he "absolutely falls on [his] face" in the audition room and much prefers making a self-tape for casting directors because it allows him to be comfortable in his "own space."

He told Collider: "You start out having to lobby for jobs in that medium, and then if you’re lucky enough to get a job and get on a set, it’s so far from what the work actually is that it seems odd to be basing decisions off of that because it’s such a different environment.

"I absolutely fall on my face in those environments. There’s so much anxiety, so many nerves, and your heart is pounding. You can’t really disappear into it. You have a wall of people staring right at you. It’s tough. The tape thing is a lot easier. I would say it’s helpful to be able to be in your own space. Essentially, what you’re doing is trying to pitch your idea, as succinctly as you can in one or two takes of your take on the character and the piece. It’s hard to do that when you’re not comfortable!"