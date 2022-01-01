And Just Like That... renewed for second season

And Just Like That... has been renewed for a second season.

HBO Max announced on Tuesday that And Just Like That... would be returning for a second season, though no cast or plot details have yet been confirmed.

And Just Like That... is a sequel series to HBO's Sex and the City, in which original characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) move on from navigating life in their 30s to life in their 50s.

Celebrating the news on Instagram, Parker wrote, "Season 2... Thank you to our audience. Plain and simple. You are our heartbeat. We love you so. X, SJ??."

In a statement, series executive producer Michael Patrick King said, "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just Like That... our Sex life is back."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, added, "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

The cast in season one also included Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler - but HBO has not confirmed whether all cast members would be coming back for Season 2.