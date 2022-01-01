Amanda Bynes freed from conservatorship after nine years

A judge terminated Amanda Bynes' conservatorship at a court hearing on Tuesday.



After Judge Roger L. Lund released her from her nine-year legal arrangement, the Hairspray actress issued a statement thanking her fans, family and legal team for their support over the years.



"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," the Easy A star told People.



"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavours - including my fragrance line - and look forward to sharing more when I can."



The 35-year-old was not present at the brief hearing, during which Judge Lund said, "The conservatorship is no longer needed or required. She has done everything the court has asked."



He also congratulated her and wished her "good luck".



Amanda's mother Lynn was granted conservatorship over her daughter in August 2013 after a string of erratic behaviour and run-ins with the law.



She subsequently stepped away from the limelight and received treatment for substance abuse and her mental health. She is also finishing her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.



The former child star filed paperwork to terminate her conservatorship in February, and her lawyer, David A. Esquibias, said, "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."