Raven-Symoné walks off Disney show set to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Raven-Symoné and her Raven's Home co-stars staged a walkout on Tuesday in protest of Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill.



The That's So Raven actress posted a video on social media on Tuesday showing her, her co-stars and the executive producers of the Disney Channel show outside of the set.



"We are walking out today in support of this ridiculous bill... we don't like it! We're walking out. It's stupid. We love everyone. Support, support, support," she said before walking away from the set.



"In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the 'don’t say gay bill' we the cast of Ravens Home are walking out," Raven, who is in a same-sex marriage, wrote in the caption. "In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for (sic)."



The bill, officially called the Parental Rights in Education Bill, was passed in the Florida Senate earlier this month. It bans discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools in the state.



A spokesperson for the Disney Channel told People, "Production on our series Raven's Home was interrupted today when members of the cast participated in a walkout designed to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Our colleagues have both our respect and our support."



Many employees of The Walt Disney Company - which employs thousands of people in Florida - and its subsidiaries staged various protests on Tuesday over the bill and the company's reaction to it.



Chief executive officer Bob Chapek apologised earlier this month for Disney's initial silence over the legislation and insisted they would pause all political donations within Florida.



On Tuesday, the company's streaming service Disney+ issued a statement on its Twitter account which reads, "Disney+ stands by our LGBTQIA+ employees, colleagues, families, storytellers, and fans, and we strongly denounce all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community - especially legislation that targets and harms young people and their families."



Similar messages were posted on the accounts for Disney-owned brands such as Hulu, Marvel, and ABC.