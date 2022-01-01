Lily Collins visited podiatrist 'every week' while shooting Emily in Paris

Lily Collins has claimed she visited a podiatrist "every week" while filming Emily in Paris.

In the Netflix comedy-drama series, the actress plays Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide a fresh point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm.

Lily sports an array of designer outfits and stilettos for the series, and during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, she admitted that the towering heels took a toll on her feet.

"Honestly, I would go all over the world with it if I could," the 33-year-old said when asked if she would take the concept to other cities. "But the one thing is, I would want to go to streets where you could wear flats. Wearing heels (all the time)... You wouldn't think how painful that can be in Paris. I literally went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I was wearing heels all the time. 'Cause it's cobblestone everywhere!"

Lily went on to share that she had to have special insoles made for the towering heels.

"I had to have insoles made for every pair of shoes. I'm not kidding! I felt pretty ancient. Emily in flats. Why not?" the star smiled.