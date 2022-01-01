Rachel Zegler 'thrilled' to receive last-minute invite to Oscars

Rachel Zegler is "thrilled" to receive a last-minute invite to the Academy Awards.

The West Side Story actress hit headlines earlier this week when she revealed on social media that she hadn't been invited to the Oscars to support Steven Spielberg's movie musical. It was subsequently reported that she had been added to the presenting line-up, and Academy representatives confirmed her inclusion on Wednesday.

Zegler shared the presenting announcement on Twitter and told her followers that producers on her Snow White live-action remake had jiggled the shooting schedule so she could attend the ceremony.

"Well folks, i can't believe i'm saying this but... see you on sunday! the absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our snow white producers worked some real-life magic, and i am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @westsidemovie fam at the oscars (sic)," she tweeted.

"It's not lost on me that being able to shoot a film the scale of snow white during COVID is not easy, and any adjustment to our schedule is no small sacrifice... and obviously a huge thank you to @TheAcademy @WillPackerProds for the presenter spot; i'm so excited to open that shiny envelope. i could not be more grateful to everyone who helped make this possible. seriously. now, what to wear..."

Zegler told her followers earlier this week that she still hoped for a "last-minute miracle" to enable her to celebrate West Side Story and its seven Oscar nominations in person in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The latest raft of presenters includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Venus and Serena Williams, J.K. Simmons, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, and Jill Scott.

The Oscars aren't the only ceremony the 20-year-old is expected to attend. Variety reports that Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt and Leslie Odom Jr. will perform during the In Memoriam segment at the Grammys in honour of late composer Stephen Sondheim on 3 April.