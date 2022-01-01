Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's daughters used to 'butt heads' at school

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's "strong-willed" daughters used to get into fights at school.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, The Lost City stars recalled how they first met at the principal's office after their children, Laila Bullock, 10, and Everly Tatum, eight, "butted heads".

"We have two very, very strong-willed little girls that, you know, at that very young age were very much butting heads," said Channing, while Sandra continued, "We'd get calls and I'd be like, 'Please let it be Everly.'"

"(And I'd be like), 'Please let it be Laila.' Of all the people to fight with their daughter!" the Magic Mike star laughed.

Sandra went on to explain that the principal resolved the conflict by encouraging the girls to be nicer to each other.

"Do you remember there was a day they had an altercation and I said, 'Do I need to call Channing or Jenna (Dewan, Everly's mother), what do I need to do?' And they said, 'No we are just going to give them a task, a challenge,' and the challenge was who can be the nicest to the other one. So, they were bringing each other little Dixie cups of water," the 57-year-old smiled.

Channing, 41, joked: "I don't know where they would have learned this competitiveness, at all?"