Lisa Kudrow open to making Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel

Lisa Kudrow is open to making a sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

The Friends actress and her co-star from the 1997 comedy, Mira Sorvino, staged a reunion in February when they wore pink and blue suits in reference to their characters' iconic costumes while presenting a prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Lisa shared that she was stunned by the overwhelmingly positive response.

"I thought, 'Oh it will be fun for like the 20 people who care,'" she smiled. "(Writer) Robin Schiff has been asked. I think it would be fun! I think it could be very funny."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lisa recalled her embarrassment over an audition for Garry Shandling's comedy The Larry Sanders Show in the early '90s.

"I was so excited. I was like, 'Well, this is perfect,' because I did have this dry sense of humour," she shared, noting that she tried to make a joke that fell flat. "The casting director or something said, 'Right, now we're going to do this scene.' (I said), 'Oh, OK. Should it just be he and I?'"

When no one smiled, Lisa knew she had no chance of getting the part, which eventually went to Janeane Garofalo.

"Garry said, 'No, no, we will read it together.' And we did," the 58-year-old recalled. "They didn't know me! I forgot! So, I'm walking out down the hall, and I look back, and it's Garry Shandling, looking to make sure I'm gone. He said, 'Uh, we'll be in touch, we really will.' I scared Garry Shandling."