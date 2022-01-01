Channing Tatum learned to dance from grandmothers at parties for his high school friends.



During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, the Magic Mike star revealed that he was a bit of a late bloomer when it came to dancing.



"It was survival," he recalled of how he was taught to dance by a grandmother at a friend's 15th birthday party when he was a teenager. "I was a tall skinny white kid from Florida and I couldn't dance with any of the Spanish girls at the quinceañeras.



"I just had to grab an Abuela and be like, 'You've got to help.' And she did."



Host James went on to ask Channing if he felt any pressure about dancing in public following the success of his 2006 dance movie, Step Up.



"When I did Step Up that was absolutely the case," the 41-year-old shared. "Every time I went to a club, I swear, someone would try to battle (me)."