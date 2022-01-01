Will Ferrell unveils pair of new podcasts

Will Ferrell announced the launch of two new podcasts on Thursday.

Speaking to iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne at the Podcast Movement Evolutions event, Will named the two podcasts: The Big Sexy Interview Show with Michael Bolton and The Feed.

The Feed will be a stand-up comedy series, in which a new comedic talent takes over "the feed" in a character of their own creation each month. Will, along with comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, will curate the line-up.

"I believe it's 10 different comedians we've selected from a wide spectrum, and they're all getting their own mini-shows and some of it's scripted and some of it's not," Will said, reports Deadline.

The Feed is expected to launch in June.

The Big Sexy Interview Show with Michael Bolton was created in collaboration with The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer and Comedy Bang Bang's Scott Aukerman. Details about the content of the podcast were limited.

Both shows will be produced under Will's Big Money Players Network podcast company in partnership with iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.