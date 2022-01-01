Parker Posey set to star in The Parenting

Parker Posey has joined the cast of 'The Parenting'.

The 53-year-old actress will star alongside Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, and Dean Norris in the new comedy movie, which centres on a young gay couple who host a meeting of their parents during a weekend in the country.

Parker will play the manager of the country house, while Brian, Edie, Lisa and Dean will star as the parents.

The Craig Johnson-directed project will also feature up-and-coming stars Nik Dodani and Brandon Flynn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie has been written by Kent Sublette and will begin shooting in Massachusetts in March.

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content are producing the comedy, which is intended for HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Parker previously claimed that changes within the film industry have stunted her career.

The 'Cafe Society' star is known for her work in independent movies, rather than big-budget Hollywood films, and she confessed that acting work has become increasingly hard to come by in recent years.

She reflected: "I've never really got any of the jobs that I had to really jump through hoops for.

"That's been disappointing. It's just a numbers thing now, too. What's that expression? 'You're only as great as the last film you did.' It's still kind of true. And none of my independent movies made money, so it became like, 'Why hire her?'

"Except for Wes Craven, I guess, or something like 'Josie and the Pussycats'. That was when they were like, 'Ooh, let's get a character actor in there who's kind of dark.'"