Jackie Cruz welcomes twins

Jackie Cruz has given birth to twins.

The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed her and her husband Fernando Garcia's happy news on Instagram on Wednesday by sharing a photo of the twins' tiny feet.

"Being a mother has changed my world. My babies are everything to me. I've been taking my time to enjoy every moment," she wrote in the caption. "I'm feeling content, exhausted, overwhelmed, grateful, tired, joyful, blessed, and fortunate all at the same time. My Babies are healthy and beautiful."

The 35-year-old didn't share any further details about the twins, such as their names, gender and when they were born.

However, Cruz revealed she was in the hospital preparing to give birth on 25 February. Also, she posted a snap on her Instagram Stories this week showing the twins in their strollers with one pink blanket and another blue blanket, possibly hinting she has a boy and a girl.

Cruz announced she was expecting twins in December via a photoshoot with People magazine.

The actress married Garcia, an artist, in August 2020.