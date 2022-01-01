Brandy sued by former housekeeper

Brandy is being sued by her ex-housekeeper, who claims she was fired because of her age.



In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the unidentified plaintiff alleged she was fired in February over her age and accused The Boy Is Mine singer of no longer wanting an "older" employee. The ex-housekeeper identified herself as over 60 years old.



The plaintiff stated that she earned $125 (£95) per day cleaning up Brandy's home in Calabasas, California over the last 20 years.



She claims that she wasn't paid for her last two days of work and was never allowed to take legally required breaks.



The former housekeeper is suing for back pay as well as $250,000 (£189,000) in damages.



A representative for Brandy said in a statement to the publication, "We disagree and will have further comments after we speak with our lawyers."



This is the latest legal issue for the R&B singer. In January, she and her stylist were sued by a fashion designer and store owner over a ring Brandy allegedly failed to return.