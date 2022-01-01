LeBron James named Worst Actor at Razzie Awards

LeBron James won Worst Actor at the 2022 Razzie Awards.

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards ceremony - highlighting the worst in film - awarded the basketball star the prize for his leading role in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

The movie also won Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel but it was beaten to the Worst Picture award by Netflix’s version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical, 'Diana'.

'Diana' scooped five awards in total, including Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.

The Razzies also gave Bruce Willis his own special category, Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie, with eight films nominated.

His performance in 'Cosmic Sin' won the award the prize.

Will Smith - who has won four Razzies throughout this career - received the Redeemer Award for his role in 'King Richard', beating off competition from Jamie Dornan and Nicolas Cage.

Previous winners of the category include Eddie Murphy in 2020 and Melissa McCarthy in 2019.

The Razzies, self-described as the "ugly cousin to the Oscars," was created in 1980 by UCLA film school graduates and film industry veterans John J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy.

2022 Razzie Awards Winners

Worst Picture - 'Diana the Musical'

Worst Actor - LeBron James 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Worst Actress - Jeanna de Waal 'Diana the Musical'

Worst Supporting Actress - Judy Kaye 'Diana the Musical'

Worst Supporting Actor - Jared Leto 'House of Gucci'

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category) - Bruce Willis 'Cosmic Sin'

Worst Onscreen Couple - LeBron James and Any Warner Cartoon Character 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Worst Director - Christopher Ashley 'Diana the Musical'

Worst Screenplay - 'Diana the Musical'