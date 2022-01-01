Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto used characters' nicknames on WeCrashed

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto used their characters' nicknames while filming WeCrashed.



The Oscar-winning actors portray Rebekah Neumann and Adam Neumann in the new Apple TV+ series, which delves into the development of WeWork.



Anne and Jared are both known for their commitment to characterisation, and in an interview for Emmy magazine, the star explained how names played an important role in their preparation.



"I only really talked to Adam. He was Adam, and I was Rebekah. He would call me Rivka (Hebrew for Rebekah), and I would call him Motek (Hebrew for sweetheart)," she recalled to the publication. "Something opened inside me, some kind of freedom or trust. Maybe both? By take three, we were spontaneously dancing as our characters, and I felt like I was floating."



In addition, Jared - who often opts for a method acting approach - confirmed that he didn't break character at all during the shoot.



"It was a really deep dive. I don't know if the right word is 'monastic', but I really had no life beyond this project for the six months that we were doing it. It kind of made me fall in love with acting again," he added.



WeCrashed is now streaming on Apple TV+.