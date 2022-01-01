Dylan O'Brien is a big fan of reality TV

Dylan O'Brien is obsessed with reality TV shows.

The Maze Runner actor spent time off from filming The Outfit in London alongside Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutch watching re-runs of Vanderpump Rules, and he also became a fan of Love Island U.K.

"He just loves s**tty TV so much," Zoey told Bustle. "It's such a great quality of his, and so out of character because he's so smart, intellectual, and interesting."

The Teen Wolf star responded to her comment by stating that the notion reality TV is unintelligent is "insane" and described Vanderpump Rules, the spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as "my Godfather".

During his Bustle profile interview, Dylan also revealed that he was a massive fan of American Idol growing up, particularly contestants such as Remi Wolf, Fantasia Barrino, and Jennifer Hudson.

"I'm obsessed with people," he said of his enthusiasm for reality TV. "How are you not obsessed with people?"

Dylan and Zoey lived in the same apartment block while filming The Outfit, in which he plays the heir apparent to a clan of gangsters who operate out of the shop of a Chicago tailor. Commenting on the role, he added that it's "the kind of (part) that I never get".

The Outfit is in U.S. cinemas now.