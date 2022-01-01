Diana: The Musical sweeps 2022 Razzie Awards

Diana: The Musical dominated the 2022 Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, on Saturday.

The organisers of the annual presentation - which recognises the worst films and performances of the past year - named the filmed performance of the show about the late Diana, Princess of Wales, as the "winner" of the Worst Picture category.

Diana: The Musical, which was added to Netflix last October, beat out Infinite, Karen, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Woman in the Window.

In addition, Diana actress Jeanna de Waal was selected as Worst Actress, Judy Kaye was named Worst Supporting Actress, Christopher Ashley took home Worst Director, and David Bryan and Joe DiPietro landed Worst Screenplay.

LeBron James was named Worst Actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy, with the sports comedy also winning Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake/Rip-Off or Sequel.

Elsewhere, Jared Leto was chosen as Worst Supporting Actor for his performance as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, and Will Smith nabbed this year's Razzie Redeemer prize for his acclaimed performance as Richard Williams in the biographical film, King Richard.

This year, organisers also created a special category for the ceremony which acknowledged eight of Bruce Willis' recent performances, with the actor winning for his movie Cosmic Sin.

The full list of Razzie "winners" is as follows:

Worst Picture: Diana: The Musical (The Netflix Version)

Worst Actor: LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Worst Actress: Jeanna de Waal - Diana: The Musical

Worst Supporting Actress: Judy Kaye - Diana: The Musical

Worst Supporting Actor: Jared Leto - House of Gucci

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie: Bruce Willis - Cosmic Sin

Razzie Redeemer Award: Will Smith - King Richard

Worst Screen Couple: LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character he "dribbles" on in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel: Space Jam: A New Legacy

Worst Director: Christopher Ashley - Diana: The Musical

Worst Screenplay: Diana: The Musical - Joe DiPietro and David Bryan