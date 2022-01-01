Anna Delvey's deportation delayed - report

Anna Delvey's deportation to Germany from the United States has reportedly been delayed.

The Russia-born German con artist, also known as Anna Sorokin, was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services in 2019 after she convinced several major banks, hotels, and acquaintances that she was a wealthy heiress.

While Anna was due to be deported earlier this month, editors at E! News reported over the weekend that the move has postponed as a result of a stay of removal request.

"In November 2021, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin's emergency stay request," a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) commented. "Sorokin was granted an additional stay of removal by the 2nd Circuit Court on March 21. She remains in ICE custody pending removal."

Anna's story was the inspiration for the Netflix series, Inventing Anna, which starred Julia Garner and was released earlier this year.