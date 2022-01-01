Jesse Plemons calls Kirsten Dunst his 'wife' during Academy Awards

Jesse Plemons sparked speculation that he was married to Kirsten Dunst when he called her his "wife" at the Oscars on Sunday.

At one point during the ceremony, co-host Amy Schumer walked through the audience while making a joke about seat fillers and when she got to the couple, she jokingly pretended Kirsten was a seat filler and asked her to vacate her seat.

When Amy sat in Kirsten's spot, Jesse said, "You know that was my wife, Amy?" to which the comedian replied, "Oh you're married to that seat filler?" and he simply nodded and stated, "Yes".

This exchange led many to wonder if the actors were married. However, the Spider-Man actress recently told the Los Angeles Times that they refer to each other as husband and wife although they aren't married yet.

"We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," she told the publication in February. "There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

Jesse and Kirsten got engaged in 2017 and share two sons - Ennis, three, and James, 10 months.

They were both nominated for their supporting roles in The Power of the Dog but lost out to Troy Kotsur for CODA and Ariana DeBose for West Side Story.