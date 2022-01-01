Jaden Smith reacts to father Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith has seemingly reacted to his father Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday.

During the ceremony, the Best Actor winner sensationally got up on stage and slapped the comedian around the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

Taking to Twitter following the incident, their son Jaden seemingly showed support for his family by writing, "And That’s How We Do It".

Jaden, his sister Willow and their half-brother Trey later put on a united front with Will and Jada by posing as a family at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party, where Will was filmed rapping and dancing to his hits Miami, Summertime and Gettin' Jiggy Wit It on the dancefloor with his Oscar in hand.

Social media blew up following the incident, with many celebrities weighing in. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill called it the "ugliest Oscars moment ever", while director Judd Apatow wrote in a now-deleted tweet that Will had "lost his mind". He also expressed his sadness for Questlove, who collected the Best Documentary Feature Oscar directly after the incident, as he "deserved his moment without that toxic nonsense before him".

Director Rob Reiner wrote, "Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bulls**t."

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush tweeted that "assault is never the answer" but also called out Chris for making a "cruel" joke about Jada's battle with alopecia.

"Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather," she wrote. "Hitting him was not okay. AND his 'joke' was cruel & personal. All of it, awful."

Nicki Minaj also expressed sympathy for Jada, writing, "You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a 'little joke' at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain."

Will apologised for his actions during his Best Actor acceptance speech. Chris has not filed a police report.