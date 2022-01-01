Oscars organisers 'condemn' Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock

Officials have "condemned" Will Smith for his actions during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

During the prizegiving, the King Richard actor sensationally walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock around the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

In light of the shocking moment, a representative for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) issued a statement on Monday revealing that they would be conducting a formal review of the incident.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night's show," they commented. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Following the show, an AMPAS rep simply tweeted, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form."

Will apologised for his actions during his Best Actor acceptance speech. Chris has not filed a police report.