Anthony Anderson's wife files for divorce

Anthony Anderson's wife has filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage.



Alvina Anderson, who has been married to the Black-ish star since September 1999, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, reports The Blast.



In the documents, Alvina requested that property the two acquired during the marriage be listed as "community" property to be split between the parties, but that the following be kept separate: "All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by (Alvina) prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown."



She listed their separation date as "TBD" and asked for spousal support and for Anthony to pay her attorney fees, according to People. They don't need to work out child support since their children - Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26 - are adults.



Alvina previously filed for divorce in 2015, listing 1 April 2014 as the separation date and citing "irreconcilable differences". She rescinded the filing in January 2017 after they seemingly reconciled.



Earlier this month, the actor hinted he had moved to New York following their split. He told his Instagram followers that he had brought new TVs for his New York City apartment.



Alvina and Anthony began dating in 1989 after meeting at Howard University.