Amy Schumer insists Kirsten Dunst was 'in on' Oscars seat filler joke

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has insisted Kirsten Dunst was "in on" her seat filler gag during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

At one point during the ceremony, the Trainwreck actress walked through the audience and made a joke about seat fillers, who occupy seats when the stars go to the bathroom. When she got to Kirsten and her partner Jesse Plemons, Amy jokingly pretended the actress was a seat filler and asked her to vacate her seat so she could interview Jesse.

While photos taken inside the Dolby Theatre show the Spider-Man star laughing at the joke away from the camera, the footage shown on television led many to blast Amy for being rude and disrespectful towards the Oscar nominee.

Addressing the criticism on her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Inside Amy Schumer star clarified that Kirsten was "in on" the bit.

"Hey, I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too!" she wrote. "That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect the queen like that."

During the joke, Game Night actor Jesse referred to Kirsten as his wife, leading many to speculate if they were married.

"You know that was my wife, Amy?" he said, to which the comedian replied, "Oh you're married to that seat filler?" and he simply nodded and stated, "Yes".

Jesse and Kirsten got engaged in 2017 and share two sons - Ennis, three, and James, 10 months.

Amy co-hosted the show with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.