The first trailer for Asa Butterfield’s new horror movie ‘Choose or Die’ has been released.

The ‘Sex Education’ star will feature in the Netflix Original movie that sees Kayla (Iola Evans) unleashing frights when she begins playing a vintage 80s video game.

She and the Asa’s character Isaac must make horrifying choices about people’s lives as terror reigns down in the flick directed by Toby Meakins, his in first feature film debut using Simon Allen’s screenplay.

A synopsis for the movie reads: "After firing up a lost '80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences."

The movie -which drops on the streaming service on April 15 - also stars Eddie Marsan, Angela Griffin and Robert Englund.

This is not the only scary movie that the 24-year-old actor is tied to as he recently joined the cast of ‘All Fun and Games’, which Asa will co-star with ‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer, which is being made by first time co-directors Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu.

The producer John Zois called making the movie “a great experience” and praised Asa and Natalia for being “perfect for the film”

He said:"It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we could not be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature.”

"Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film and with the guidance of Joe, Anthony, and AGBO, there is no question this is going to be a fan favorite."