Amy Schumer 'traumatised' by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is still in "shock" over Will Smith's behaviour at the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Amy - who hosted the event alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes - admitted that she was still very upset by the incident.

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," she began, promoting her new Hulu TV show Life & Beth. "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized."

Amy went on to praise Chris for remaining calm and continuing to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature to Questlove, the director of Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed," Amy concluded.

Will posted an apology on Instagram on Monday in which he admitted he "deeply regret(s)" his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour at the Oscars.

Representatives for the Academy are to conduct a formal review of the incident.