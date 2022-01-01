Olivia Munn 'struggling' with postpartum issues

Olivia Munn opened up to fans about her postpartum "struggles" on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the X-Men: Apocalypse star uploaded a candid post about life following the birth of her son Malcolm, whom she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney, last November.

"Postpartum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," Olivia captioned a mirror selfie, adding she may have "spit up" on the sweatshirt that she's been wearing for the past three days. "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."

Olivia has been open about her journey as a first-time parent.

In January, she discussed how she was having issues with breastfeeding, and in early March, revealed that she was battling postpartum anxiety and that her hips still felt "wonky from pushing out a human being".

On the bright side, the actress noted that she had been getting back into martial arts, which made her "feel a little bit more (like) myself".

And last week, Olivia described Malcolm as the "happiest" baby in a sweet Instagram post.

"He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him," the 41-year-old gushed.