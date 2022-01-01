Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from Hollywood after being diagnosed with a brain condition.



On Wednesday, the Die Hard actor's wife Emma Heming, as well as ex-wife Demi Moore, and their three adult daughters - Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah - all posted a photo of Bruce on their Instagram pages and announced that he was suffering from aphasia, which refers to an inability to comprehend language due to damage to specific brain regions.



"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," they stated. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."



The announcement concluded, "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."



In addition to his three daughters with Demi, Bruce also shares Mabel, nine, and Evelyn, seven, with Emma.



Following the news, many of the 67-year-old's celebrity friends posted supportive messages on social media.



"Grace and guts! Love to you all!" commented Jamie Lee Curtis, while Debi Mazar added, "We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family. Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover."