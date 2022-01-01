Kathy and Rick Hilton reveal sex of Nicky Hilton Rothschild's third child

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting a baby boy, according to her parents Kathy and Rick Hilton.

The fashion designer confirmed in January that she and her financier husband James Rothschild were expecting their third child, and her parents have spilt the beans about the baby's sex.

In an interview with Extra at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party on Sunday, Kathy said, "It's our first… grandson so we're very excited."

Rick insisted that Nicky wouldn't mind them revealing the news, adding, "She is telling people, so I'm not speaking out of turn."

Kathy then shared how their daughter was doing amid her pregnancy, saying, "She's great, working hard, you wouldn't know it but she's got the bump!"

Nicky, 38, married James in 2015 and they are parents to two daughters - Lily-Grace, five, and Theodora, or Teddy, four.

Kathy and Rick could possibly welcome a second grandson later this year. Their eldest son, Barron Hilton II, and his wife Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff announced in February that they're expecting their second child at the end of summer. They have decided to wait until the baby is born to find out the sex. Their daughter Milou was born in March 2020.